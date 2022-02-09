Second winter storm hits area

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

The second of the area’s winter storms hit with a vengeance less than a month after the first. Winter storm Landon was widespread, from Texas to the Northeast, enveloping the entire region. A barrage of sleet and freezing rain began on Wednesday, layering an icy mix underneath the continuous snow that followed that day and throughout Thursday. Accumulations varied throughout the area, and with the continuous drifting were at best hard to discern, but 6 – 9 inches seemed to be a fair assessment. Snowdrifts were upwards of 12-inches or more.

School was dismissed Wednesday through the following Tuesday; area businesses either did not open or closed early due to the treacherous driving conditions and bitter cold Wednesday through Friday. Fortunately due to timely announcements and warnings, people were prepared and for the most part stayed at home.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop G reported 17 crashes, four injuries, 140 calls for service and 81 stranded motorists from Wednesday morning through 2 p.m. on Friday, February 4.