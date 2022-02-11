Obituary – Lloyd R. Welty

Lloyd Ray Welty, age 79, passed away February 6, 2022, in Houston, Mo., surrounded by family. Lloyd was born December 17, 1942, in Upton, Mo., to Jess and Bernice Welty.

Lloyd was a proud veteran, enlisted in the Navy from 1964 to 1970, and then served in the Army from 1971-1985. He later retired from truck driving to spend more time with his family. He will be missed dearly.

Lloyd is survived by his loving wife, Glenda Welty; two daughters, Theresa Proffitt and Elizabeth Welty; one grandson, Blaze Labbee; and one sister, Shirley Ashton.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Wilma McEntire and Melba Litz; and brothers, Jess Welty and Howard Welty.

A memorial service with military honors will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.