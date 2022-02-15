Obituary – Orvis “Lee” Maples

Orvis “Lee” Maples, 96, of Belle, Mo., passed away Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City.

He was born April 25, 1925, to Earl and Olive (Miller) Maples in St. Louis.

He was united in marriage to Clarice Thomason Dec. 25, 1943, in St. Louis.

Lee had served his country with the United States Army Aircorp.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Olive; wife, Clarice; son, Gary Maples; and sister, Pauline Stageman.

He is survived by his children, Jeff Maples and wife Suzanne of Belle, Greg Maples of Taos and Barbara Maples of LaQuinta, Calif.; daughter-in-law, Jan Maples of Warrenton; and eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 6 great, great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 18 from 9-11 a.m. at Gottenstroeter Chapel in Owensville.

Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel with Ken Runge officiating. Burial will be at Koenig Cemetery in Belle with full military honors.

Memorials requested for family’s choice.

Arrangements entrusted to Gottenstroeter Funeral Home in Owensville.