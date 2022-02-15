Obituary – Peter B. Whitten

Peter Baxter Whitten, age 81, son of Baxter Allen Whitten and Ann Higgins Whitten, was born on March 7, 1940, in Niagara Falls, Canada. He passed from this life on February 14, 2022, at OMC, West Plains, Mo.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, and wife, Kathryn Arlene Kirby Whitten.

Peter is survived by his children, Peter Shawn Whitten (Lori) of Licking, Heather Schwartz (Michael) of Richardton, N.Dak., and Heidi Malikowski (James) of Licking; along with thirteen grandchildren; and more than a dozen great-grandchildren.

Peter graduated from Peter-Stuyvesant High School, Houghton College and Trinity Evangelical Seminary. He served as a pastor for many years before retiring to the Ozarks.

No Services are planned at this time. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.