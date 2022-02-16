A Corner Pocket on Main Street

By Shari Harris, Publisher

January 19 was opening day for the Corner Pocket Pool Hall at 108 S. Main Street, Licking. Owner Lisa Sisler and Manager Travis Fudge describe the business as a family fun center. Currently furnished with pool tables, shuffle board, arcade games, and slot machines (NOT games of chance), the business is planning to add more games and start an over-21 Pool Tournament on Saturday evenings.

Arcade games include a variety of pinball, Atari, Nintendo and more. A quarter pusher, a mini crane game and darts are among the choices for entertainment. Foosball, a punching bag game, a snooker table and Ms. Pacman are some of the games that should be arriving soon.

Wednesdays are half-price pool days, all day long, at 50 cents a game. After the over-21 tournament is established, Sisler and Fudge plan to add a teen tournament also. Area teens have also asked to hold Dungeon and Dragon competitions there on Saturdays, which is possible with the free Wi-fi provided.

At the counter, chips, candy and soda are available. Sisler also has keychains and other small items available for sale, and t-shirts will be added.

Sisler describes business as steady and getting better every day. She expressed her wish to offer the young people in town more activities in which to participate. She encourages families to visit the business, and rentals for birthday parties are available. You can call or text Sisler or Fudge at 417-217-2295, or 573-889-8202 for more information.

“Bring your family – kids, Grandma and Grandpa. There is always someone on duty,” she says.

Business hours are 2 to 9 p.m., Sunday through Thursday and noon to midnight Friday and Saturday. Watch for the Grand Opening coming soon.