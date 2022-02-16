In this edition: February 17, 2022

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:

Rick Mansfield shares the true meaning of “Salting the Lick” – buyer beware, while Larry Dablemont shares fishing travels for “The Glass-Eyed Battler of Early Spring.”

Licking Residential Care introduces their February Resident of the Month. This week’s recipe in Ozarks Cooks from Linda Mondy is “Baked Sweet Potato Fries.” The Noah Coleman Chapter/DAR introduces new members to their chapter.

Meet Kaitlyn Baker, Licking R-VIII’s featured staff for December. Local post-secondary education student receives recognition on fall 2021 Dean’s List.

For Your Health shares tips on “Overcoming hurdles to healthy habits.” Texas County Memorial Hospital announces Courtney Owens as the new chief nursing officer, and honors the Healthcare Foundation Scholarship winners. The Texas County Health Department releases the recent Inspection Report, and The Licking News continues to monitor COVID-19 statistics.

After sighting a chemical trail, Tech Talk’s Scott Hamilton does more research on “Space Junk.”

Keep current with reports and updates from the Board of Aldermen, the County Commission, Courthouse, Sheriff’s Department and MSHP.

The Licking News is a great way to keep in touch with the Licking community. Great weekly columns, job listings, area-wide menus, city, county and state updates, obituaries, local area coming events and classifieds are all included in the paper edition this week.

Online subscriptions of The Licking News are now available.

The Licking News print edition may be picked up at these fine locations: in Licking, Town & Country Supermarket, Corner Express, Rinne Fast & Friendly, Casey’s General Store, Dollar General, Rinne Pharmacy, Route 63 Liquor, Friend Lumber Company, Country Crafts & Flea Market, and at the counter or at the paper box in front of The Licking News office; in Houston, Corner Express and Casey’s General Store; in Salem at The Salem News Office; in Edgar Springs at Dollar General and Widener’s General Store; in Raymondville at JR’ville Store; and in Success at Pittman’s Store.

The Licking News is delivered free of charge to local third grade classes to inspire reading; many thanks to Town & Country Bank for their generous sponsorship of this program for the Licking and Phelps County R-III third grade classes, and many thanks to Progressive Ozark Bank for their generous sponsorship of this program for the Raymondville and Success third grade classes.