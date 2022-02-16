LHS participates in Frisco League Honor Band and Choir

Photo by Shari Harris
Licking band and choir students participated in the Frisco League 2022 Honor Band and Choir Saturday, Feb. 12, at Iberia. From left, in front: Timothy Norris, percussion; Autumn Grover, soprano; Jennsen Vestal, alto; Gracelyn Wesley, alto; in back: Dominick Donley, bass clarinet; Jedidiah Norris, tenor saxophone; Dawson Havens, percussion; and John Tyree, tenor saxophone, spent the day learning under the tutelage of band director Steve Palen and choir conductor Juliana Beatie. The day culminated in a concert where the band and the choir each performed four pieces for guests. Licking High School’s a capella group, The Cat’s Meow, had traveled to West Plains the preceding day to record their video entry in the International Championship of High School A Cappella.