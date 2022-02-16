Preservation of the mill benefit

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Licking Downtown, Inc. is holding an All-You-Can-Eat for a donation, Licking Mill Benefit Fish Fry and Auction on Saturday, February 19, at the Licking VFW Hall. The food and festivities begin at 3:30 p.m., with music by Herman Hall, a singer and vibrant entertainer originally from Licking.

The menu includes all-you-can-eat of fried fish, ‘taters, beans, cornbread, corn fritters, cole slaw, coffee, tea and water. The auction, stocked by generous donations, will start at 6 p.m. with Johnnie ReVelle calling.

All proceeds will go toward the cost of repairs and paint at the historic Licking Mill.

Recent donations, as of print deadline, have been received from the Blackburns, Chris’ Barber Shop, Country Crossroads Custom Cabinetry, Brian and Linda Friend, Frosty Treat, Herman Hall, The Licking News, Little Blossoms Daycare, Progressive Ozark Bank, Mary Stone, Town & Country Bank, Town & Country Insurance and Paul Wade.

Donated auction items as of print deadline have been received from Basic Biscuit, Joan Brannam, Jim Cotton, Farmgirl Floral Boutique, Lanie Frick, Friend Lumber Co., Doc and Cookie Hatch, the Hawn family, Melissa Lewis, The Licking News, My Little Cupcake, SCCC Restorative Justice Program, Chris Storm, Harold Sullins for Faye Storie, the Wade family and an anonymous donor.

If you would like to donate please contact Joan at 417-464-3572, Shari at 571-674-2412 or Jean at 417-880-9345. All donations are greatly appreciated!

Come and enjoy the food, music, auction and camaraderie at the Licking Mill Benefit!