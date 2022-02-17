Obituary – Sandra J. Rodman

Sandra Jean Rodman, age 78, daughter of Clarence and Milford (Stamper) Canterbury, was born May 2, 1943, in Norfolk, Va. She entered into rest February 15, 2022, at her home in Licking, Mo.

Sandy grew up in Cleveland, Ohio. She excelled in high school and was an honor society member. She met Thomas Rodman at an A&P food store in 1962, in Lakewood, Ohio, and they were married in Long Beach, Calif., on December 18, 1965.

She was preceded in death by her parents. Sandy is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Tom of the home; daughter, Lisa Weiss and husband, Gary; two sons, Mark Rodman and wife, Lisa, and Eric Rodman and wife, Tonya.

Sandy was very family focused, loved all her children, and wanted them to have a great life experience. They all attended Lutheran schools.

She was a terrific free hand artist. She attended Kodak film school and was a micro fish photographer. She worked for a printing company and loved her work.

She was totally at peace with her home in “Whispering Pines.” Sandy loved her home and passed away in total peace with nature. She passed in her sleep, praise the Lord!

If you were fortunate enough to know Sandy, you had a sincere friend you could trust and rely on. She will be missed and never forgotten. RIP.

The family will be holding a Celebration of Her Life Friday, February 25, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church with Pastor John Purling officiating. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.