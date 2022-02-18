WIC formula manufacturer, Abbott, recalls powdered infant formula from single manufacturing site

DHSS

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (February 19, 2022) – Abbott, the WIC infant formula manufacturer, announced the proactive, voluntary recall of some powdered Similac, Alimentum, or EleCare formulas manufactured in Sturgis, Michigan. Missouri WIC, the Department of Health and Senior Services Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, is working to make participating families aware of the disruption.

The powdered formula products included in this recall have the expiration date of 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later and are: 12.6 oz. Similac Total Comfort, 12.5 oz. Similac for Spit Up, all EleCare Infant and Junior, and all Similac Alimentum. The powdered formula products that might be included in this recall are: 12.5 oz. Similac Sensitive and 12.4 oz. Similac Advance.

This recall does NOT include Similac Isomil, Similac Neosure, and all concentrate or ready-to-feed formulas.

Check the lot number and expiration date on the bottom of the can to determine if the 12.5 oz. Similac Sensitive or 12.4 oz. Similac Advance cans are included in this recall. The first two digits of the included lot numbers are 22 through 37, and it will contain K8, SH, or Z2. In addition, the expiration date will be 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later. If the formula can does not include all three, then it is not affected by the recall and is safe to continue using. To check if the lot number is included in the recall, go to https://www.similacrecall.com/us/en/product-lookup.html.

If a WIC participant’s product is affected by the recall, it should not be used. Participants should call their WIC local agency for assistance. WIC local agency contact information is located on the Missouri WIC website at wic.mo.gov or on the WICShopper app. Participants can call 1-800-TEL-LINK for information on organizations providing assistance in purchasing formula that cannot be provided by WIC.

More information about the recall can be found on the FDA’s website.

Missouri WIC reminds parents and caregivers that infant formula should never be diluted. Never give homemade formula to infants.

Missourians interested in learning about the benefits of WIC may visit wic.mo.gov or call TEL-LINK at 1-800-835-5465 to find the WIC local agency in their county.

