Obituary – Michael P. Richardson

Michael Paul Richardson was born May 31, 1983, in Quincy, Ill., to Susan Hudson and Todd Richardson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Susan Hudson of Licking and Todd Richardson of Slater, Iowa; maternal grandparents, David and Mary Ann Calaway of Mount Sterling, Ill., and paternal grandparents, Loren R. and Rose Richardson of Sedaris, Ill.; uncles, David Calaway of Florida, Roy Calaway of Roberts, Ill., Robert Calaway of Indiana and William Calaway of Virginia Ill.; aunt, Cindy L. Richardson of Illinois; two brothers, Richards Wayne and Baby Richardson; and one grandson, August Harvey.

Michael is survived by his fiancé, Kerri Fraley of Lebanon; sons, Michael Roy and Demrick Richardson; step children, Kendall Dampier, Wyatt Dampier, Keyleigh Dampier, Wynatar Bridgers and husband Joseph, all of Lebanon; four uncles; four aunts; siblings, Gladys Tucker and husband Paul of Camdenton, Todd Richardson II of Chandlerville, Ill., Loren Richardson and wife Jamie of Licking, Anna Gibson of Nevada, Thomas Richardson and wife Moe of Jacksonville, Ill., and Joseph Richardson of Hawthorns; his little buddies, Kody and Riley Thompson; and a host of nieces, nephews and The Gallano Trucking Family.

Michael was a one of a kind man. When he wasn’t rolling down the road in his Kenworth W990 or greeting everyone at the Gallano yard with a smile, he was at home spoiling his little buddies, grandkids, nieces and nephews.

A funeral service for Michael will be held Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home, 128 S. Main St., Licking, MO. A visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in Hutchason Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.