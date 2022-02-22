Obituary – Henry “Hank” Fischer

Henry David (Hank) Fischer was born November 24, 1958, in Rolla, Mo., to Alfred and Nellie Fischer, and passed away February 18, 2022, in Springfield, Mo.

Henry graduated from Licking High School in 1977, and Missouri State University in 1981. Henry could sell anything and achieved many sales awards throughout his career. He was a kind man, made friends who lasted a lifetime, and was loved by many.

Henry is survived by his longtime partner, Lisa; his sister, Linda (David) James; his aunt, Hazel (Wade) Gomez; Lisa’s family; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Carol.

As Henry was an avid, lifelong hunter and fisherman, in lieu of flowers his family and friends ask you to consider a donation in Henry’s name to the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation. You may make your donations to https://mochf.org/donate-online/ or by calling 573-634-2080. Please designate your donation for Kids Fishing Activities and be sure to write Henry’s name in the ‘tribute gift box’. There will be a private family burial in Craddock Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.