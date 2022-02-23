 Skip to content

Celebrating Our Local FFA

Photo submitted
From left, first row: Ryan Bever, Madison Lane, Evan Gifford, John Robertson, John Tyree, Megan Rodgers, Cliff Hawn, Kindal Sevedge, Zac Burch, Akaya Rennert and Robert McGuire; second row: Tessa Lucas, Destiny Hall, Jessica Williams, Cameron Teems, JD Fox, Ashlee Umfleet, Madison Mitchell and Dae Barker; third row: Amber McDaniel, Alyssa Goforth, Alexis Elledge, Natalie McGaughey, Dalton Atkisson, Peyton Goforth, Luke Henderson, Jonah Henderson, Logan Lane, Elijah Lawson and Garrett Taylor; fourth row: Robbie Venker, Jacqueline Baker, Logan Storm, Lake Wade, Titus Scavone, Jacob Diedrich, Blake Whitebell and Riley Edgar; fifth row: Desiree Murillo, Logan Stines, Clayton Mashek, Mainard Henson, Cole McCloy, Jacob Derr and Rachel Wallace; sixth row: Ricky Martin and Ayden Wald; back row: Elijah Ullom, Nathan Burton, Brent Shepherd, Brayden Smith, Hunter Braizer and Levi Garrett. See this week’s edition of The Licking News for more FFA photos and activities.

 

