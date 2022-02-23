Classifieds: Feb. 24 – Mar. 2, 2022

For Sale:

For Sale: Fiberglass canoe, flat back, on trailer. Wide sponsons, very stable. 573-308-6323. L/8/1tp

For Sale: All sizes of passenger and light truck tires and lawn mower tires and tubes. OK Tire, Houston, 417-967-3694. H/43/2tc

For Sale: “You’re the Coach: The Ultimate Football Game” at The Licking News. L/38/tfn

For Sale: Now available at The Licking News, books by author Marie Lasater – Democrat Ridge and Nature Has the Cure – Vol. 1-3. L/1/tfn

For Sale: Need something to hold your notes? Try Novel Notes, now available at The Licking News. L/1/tfn

For Sale: At The Licking News, books by Larry Dablemont. 115 S. Main St., Licking. L/1/tfn

Maps Available: Texas County historical map of caves, springs, mills, evidence of early man, schools, complete guide to our past. Only $1 at the Houston Herald. H/40/tfp

Great Gift: “Images of Our Lives,” a 134-page pictorial history of Houston and Texas County. (Only $36) Available online and you will also receive a free digital copy at: http://www.magcloud.com/browse/issue/773173.

Help Wanted:

Help Wanted: Smith Lumber, LLC is now hiring workers to make furniture parts. To apply, call 573-674-2080, between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. H/44/4tp

Help Wanted: Piney River Ford in Houston is searching for a full-time sales rep to join our family. If you have a positive attitude, are willing to learn and are self-motivated, this could be a great opportunity. Apply in person, ask for Evan. H/44/1tc

Help Wanted: Maintenance man for rentals. Needs general repair skills, plumbing, electrical, must have own tools. Call Bradley, 417-217-5896. H/42/3tp

Wanted:

Wanted: Bathroom remodeling and painting needed, Houston area, 417-217-2995. H/42/4tp

For Rent:

For Rent: 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Mobile Home. Raymondville. References required. $425 per month. Call 417-457-1015. L/02/tfc

For Rent: 8’x40’ storage container, Bucyrus, $40 per month, 417-967-2902. H/43/2tp

For Rent: Did you know the Melba Performing Arts Center can be rented for your private event? Call 417-260-0043. H/21/tfp

For Rent: Houston community kitchen, Main Street, Houston. Fully equipped, freezer, walk-in refrigeration, commercial stove, stainless steel work-station tables. Call 417-967-4545 to reserve. H/51/tfp

Notices:

Services Offered:

QPC Quality Plumbing and Construction, LLC. 24-hr. emergency service. Call today. 573-729-1030. L/1/tfn

Computer Repairs, Consulting and Training: Flexible hours and locations. Call 573-202-5703. L/1/tfn

Services Offered: Van pool from Houston to Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. Leaves at 6 o’clock of morning. Leaves Fort Leonard Wood at 4 p.m. Call Todd, 417-217-2995. H/42/4tp

