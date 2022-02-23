FFA hosts Community Breakfast

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

The Licking FFA chapter members were busy, along with their support group and instructor Van Kirkwood, making a hearty Community Breakfast Saturday morning at the high school cafeteria.

Attendees were welcomed at the door and invited to take a seat, where one of the many FFA servers, pad in hand, took their order from the menu.

FFA members and their help were busy baking biscuits, stirring sausage gravy, scrambling eggs, flipping pancakes, and frying bacon and sausage. There was also a choice of breakfast beverages to choose from. Members were also busy bussing tables, and doing cleanup and dishes.

Many of the community enjoyed a breakfast of their choice while visiting with others. The event was free, but donations were accepted and appreciated by the FFA chapter. Donations help support the chapter’s trips and activities. For the polite, friendly, helpful, some even a bit shy, members it was a way of thanking the community for their support all year long.

Photos by Christy Porter