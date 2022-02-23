Fish, the Fifties and fundraising fun

By Shari Harris, Publisher

Licking Downtown Inc. hosted a fish fry and auction fundraiser Saturday to benefit repairs and painting of the Licking Mill. Generous donations by community members (current and former) of money, time, food, music and auction items made the evening a grand success.

Fish, hushpuppies, fried potatoes, beans and cornbread were fed to more than 100 people at the event. Licking native Herman Hall and Susie Calgrove entertained diners for more than two hours, singing hits from the ‘50s. Johnny Revelle followed the musical entertainment, calling the auction of donated items.

The generosity of the community was appreciated by members of the Licking Milling Company Society and Licking Downtown Inc. Multiple fundraising events are held annually for general maintenance of the historic mill, but occasional large scale projects are required to keep the building preserved, like replacing rotting boards and painting. The skyrocketing cost of lumber ate through previous funds quickly, leaving an insufficient amount to finish the project, thus the need for this fundraising event.

Licking Downtown Inc. and the Licking Milling Company Society would like to sincerely thank everyone who contributed to the success of the event.

Photos by Shari Harris