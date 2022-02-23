Lady ‘Cats advance to District Final

By Shari Harris, Publisher

The state-ranked, first seed Licking Lady ‘Cats basketball team met the Mountain View –Liberty Lady Eagles Monday in the semi-final round of District 10 play at Houston. As always, the Lady Eagles gave the Lady ‘Cats a good effort, but Licking was the one to advance.

The Lady ‘Cats led 27-14 at the end of the first quarter and carried a 37-26 advantage into half-time. They maintained their lead, 52-40 at the end of three, and expanded it in the fourth, with a final score of 67-51.

Weather permitting, Licking will face second seed Mansfield in the District Final on Thursday, February 24. The Licking R-VIII School District website, https://www.licking.k12.mo.us, or their Facebook page will have updates on any schedule changes.

The District 10 Champion will face the District 9 Champion on Wednesday, March 2, at 6 p.m., in Sectional play at Missouri S&T in Rolla. As of Tuesday morning, four District 9 teams, Steelville, Linn, Iberia and Belle, remained in their tournament.