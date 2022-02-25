Little League Signups By Editor | February 25, 2022 | 0 Little League Signups Tuesday, March 1 and Thursday, March 10 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. at Fox Fire House Community Room 115 Old Salem Road, Licking Sign up forms are also available at City Hall. The sign up deadline is March 18, 2022. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Fish, the Fifties and fundraising fun February 23, 2022 | No Comments » FFA hosts Community Breakfast February 23, 2022 | No Comments » Wildcat Cheerleading and Basketball Senior Night February 23, 2022 | No Comments » Celebrating Our Local FFA February 23, 2022 | No Comments »