Little League Signups

Tuesday, March 1
and
Thursday, March 10
6:00 – 7:30 p.m.

at Fox Fire House Community Room
115 Old Salem Road, Licking

Sign up forms are also available at City Hall.
The sign up deadline is March 18, 2022.

 

