Obituary – Paulette E. Raymond

Paulette Elaine Raymond (Cross-Powell) was born January 29, 1947, to Thelma Grace Mulhorn and Merl Bonine Cross. She departed this world at age 75, on February 24, 2022, at 2:30 a.m. in Rolla, Mo. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Gene Powell; her parents, Thelma and Merl Cross; and brother, Frederick Marion Cross.

Paulette is survived by her sister, Susan Lytle; brother, Donald Cross; two daughters, Jennifer Susan Bales and Melissa Ann Downing; son, John Paul Wade; four granddaughters, Shandy Lynn Burrows, Amanda Owens, Paulette Eirene Pepper and China Rhea Wise; four grandsons, Jesse Cole, Garth William-Paul Slack, Dante Wade and Joshawa Wade; and many great-grandchildren as well as other family and friends.

Paulette loved many things in life and life itself. She loved watching her grandchildren, who called her Ma’ama, experience the smaller things in life. She had an immense love for hummingbirds, cows, and her dog Oscar. She enjoyed watching movies and really loved her jewelry! She was a believer in God and even though not everyone she knew believed the same, she didn’t judge them and accepted the paths they chose.

Paulette will be greatly missed by everyone. There are no words that can begin to express how greatly she impacted our lives, but the people we are today reflects that and will remind us daily that all life is precious.

Services will be private to family and in lieu of flowers, send donations to the Alzheimer’s Society at act.alz.org as a tribute in her name. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.

Written and composed by Paulette’s loving granddaughter, Paulette Eirene Pepper.