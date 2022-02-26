Obituary – Elizabeth “Liz” Keeping-Hudson

Elizabeth was born May 1, 1980, in Casper, Wyo., to Thomas and Deborah (Keeping) Boyer. She joined her eldest son, (Michael) Lane Keeping on February 22, 2022.

Liz is survived by her husband, Shawn; four children, Erin Tackett and fiancé, Branden Wilson, Anthony Tackett and fiancé, Hanna Hutchens, Rebecca Tackett, and SJ Hudson; two stepchildren, Quinton and wife, Christine Hudson, and Lily Hudson; grandchildren, Jordyn Tackett, Tyson Tackett and Rhea Hudson; brother, Joshua Keeping; sister, Stephanie Boyer; and parents, Deborah and John Boyer, and Thomas Keeping and his special friend, Suzanne Rieger. Liz was also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Liz was a very outspoken and a fierce defender of all. She had an open door always with her children and countless others who called her “mom”. Her smile, beautiful spirit, “can-do” attitude and being “the Rock” of her family is leaving a large hole in the hearts of all who knew and love her.

A memorial service will take place Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 6 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home, 128 S. Main St., Licking, MO, with friend Chris McCluskey leading the service. A memorial visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.