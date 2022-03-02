Coming events March 3, 2022

FISH FRY

St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, West Hwy. 32, will have a Fish Fry from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 4. Serving fish, fries, brown beans, coleslaw, desserts and drinks. Carryout available – call 573-674-4010.

BIG PINEY-OZARK MUSEUM MEETING

An information and planning meeting for the anticipated Big Piney-Ozark Museum will be held 6-8 p.m. at Savor Restaurant in Houston on Friday, March 4. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information call 417-777-5227.

CHILI & HOT DOG DINNER AND RAFFLE

The Montauk Rural Fire Department will host a Chili & Hotdog Dinner and Turkey Hunter Raffle from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the firehouse, 2742 Hwy. 119, Salem, on Saturday, March 5. Raffle drawing at 7 p.m.

FREE TAI CHI CLASS FOR HEALTH

A free Tai Chi Class for Health will resume beginning at 1 – 2 p.m. at the Texas County Museum of Art and History on Main St., Licking, on Monday, March 7, and continue every Monday thereafter.

TEXAS COUNTY DEMOCRATIC CENTRAL COMMITTEE MEETING

The Texas County Democratic Central Committee will hold their meeting at 6 p.m. in the lower level meeting room at the County Government Center on Tuesday, March 15. Pizza at 5:30 p.m.

TOPS

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Licking Chapter meets at 4 – 4:30 p.m. at the Licking United Methodist Church, 208 S. Main St. on Mondays. Attend a meeting to see if we can help you lose weight or maintain your lost weight. For more information, visit TOPS.org or call Kathleen at 573-548-1133.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Licking United Methodist Church.

GRIEF AND LOSS RECOVERY GROUP

The Grief and Loss Recovery Group meets at 7 p.m. at the Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church, corner of Hwy. 63 and College St., Licking, on Tuesday evenings. Open to all! For more information, call Diane at 573-889-9197.

FREE ADDICTION RECOVERY CLASS

A program to help you overcome any form of addiction, based on the doctrine of Jesus Christ. If you or a loved one are struggling, please come! Every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on the corner of Hwy. 63 and Hwy. E, Houston.

KIDZ CLUB

Kidz Club will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 223 Main Street on Wednesday evenings. A meal will be served. Kidz Club is open to those age four through sixth grade! If your child needs a ride contact the church at 573-674-3141.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP

A Grief Support Group meets at 10 a.m. and a Depression/Anxiety Group meets at 12 p.m. at the Green Tree Christian Church, 800 Greentree Rd, Rolla, on the first and third Wednesday of each month. Call Mary at 573-674-1127 or 573-247-8640 for more information.

OZARK MOUNTAIN AMATEUR RADIO CLUB

The Ozark Mountain Amateur Radio Club meets the third Saturday of each month, at noon at the Lone Star Annex, 114 W. Main St. in downtown Houston. All are welcome, with young people interested in Ham Radio especially encouraged to attend. We can help with getting your FCC license! Contact Willy Adey at 417-260-4626 for more information.

SHERRILL TOWNSHIP

Sherrill Township meets at 5:30 p.m. every other Thursday at the township shed located at 11875 South 137 in Licking. The next meeting is March 10.

LYNCH TOWNSHIP

Lynch Township’s meetings are the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m., at the Lynch Township Shed, 14472 Boiling Springs Road.

BOONE TOWNSHIP MEETING

Boone Township meets the second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Meeting is at the Township Shed, 16245 Highway AF, Licking.

TEXAS COUNTY TRANSPORTATION

Licking Bridge Builders has transportation available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To ride the bus, please make your appointment at least a day in advance by calling 573-674-3558 and talking with a volunteer.

ADDRESS CHANGES

