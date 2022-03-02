By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Montauk State Park is conveniently located close to home, and one of 92 Missouri state parks and historic sites.

Approximately seven springs combine with Pigeon Creek, thus becoming the headwaters of the Current River. Over 40 million gallons of water flow daily at a constant 57/58-degree temperature, perfect for the trout found there.

Montauk Fish Hatchery, managed by the Missouri Department of Conservation, is located within the state park and produces approximately 450,000 fish annually, specializing in Rainbow and Brown trout. Catch-and-keep season begins March 1 and continues through October 31. A fishing license and daily trout tag are required.

In addition to the areas natural beauty and resources is the historic 1896 Montauk Mill, the last of four gristmills to be built at the location. Tours are held throughout the season allowing visitors to learn and experience the history of the past.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources introduces the wildlife and plant life of this region with park naturalists hosting fun, interpretative programs and educational activities, while maintaining the park.

Take the time to experience nature at its best by hiking, biking, picnicking and playing at the playgrounds. Canoeing may be enjoyed not far from the park outside the park boundaries.

The Dorman L. Steelman Lodge offers a restaurant, snack bar, store and lodging. Cabin rentals are available as well as camping sites with facilities nearby.

Friendliness and a sense of well-being can be found throughout the park; for more information call 573-548-2201 or 573-548-2434.