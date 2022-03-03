Obituary – Earnest “Dean” Barnes

Earnest Dean Barnes, age 78, son of Ray Barnes and Elva Lee (Strong) Barnes, was born August 13, 1943, at Embree, Mo. He passed away March 1, 2022, in Houston, Mo.

He is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles, and two brothers, Darrell and David.

He is survived by his sweetheart and loving wife, Wanda Fay (Earp) Barnes, of 58 years; two daughters, Sandra Denise Flanery (Dennis) of Liberty and Dana Annette Dale (Jimmy) of Mountain Grove; six grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins; a brother, Rodney (Angie) Barnes of Manes, and his close friend, Steve Crocker.

Dean moved to Kansas City in 1964, and went to work for Apco Service Station pumping gas. He went on to be a manager at Wild Woodys for 20 years, before going on to Community Wholesale Tire where he was an over the road truck driver for 20 years, before retiring in 2006. Dean moved back to Roby after retirement to enjoy country living.

Dean was a cancer survivor of 18 years.

Dean loved old cars and trucks whether he was driving them or working on them. He built hot rods and loved the drag strip. He enjoyed watching the Chiefs and Cardinals, and westerns. If the ballgames were on, he wasn’t watching westerns or the cooking channel.

He loved cookouts. His favorites were beans and ham, fried potatoes, and peach cobbler on his firepit, plus he loved to grill and smoke ribs.

Dean loved working with wood, making crafts for grandchildren or donating his handiwork to benefits.

He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend, and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Memorial donations may be made to Embree Cemetery or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com.

Services were held Friday, March 4, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Phillip McGuire officiating. Burial was in Embree-Dutch Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were Troy Flanery, Rodney Barnes, Tristan Mistretta, Keith Davis, Dalton Dale, Jimmy Dale, Damian Dale, Bradyn Osburne and Brandon Moon.