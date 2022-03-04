Obituary – Donald “Don” Hockman

Robert Donald Lee Hockman, “Don” was born January 25, 1932, in Wichita, Kan. Don passed away on March 3, 2022, at the Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Mo.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Ople H. and Laura Jane (Craig) Hockman; and two brothers, James Leroy “Jay” Hockman and Richard “Rick” Hockman.

Don is survived by his loving wife of thirty-three years, Allison (Page) Hockman. Don and Allison were married on July 7, 1988, in Eureka Springs, Ark.

Don was proud to serve in the U.S. Navy. He also obtained his bachelor’s degree in structural engineering from the University of Oklahoma.

Per Don’s wishes, cremation is taking place. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.

God’s Garden

God looked around his garden and he found an empty place.

He put his arms around you and lifted you to rest.

God’s garden must be beautiful, he always takes the best.

He knew you were suffering; he knew you were in pain.

He knew that you would never get well on earth again.

He saw the road was getting rough, and the hills were hard to climb.

So he closed your weary eyelids, and whispered, “Peace be thine.”

It broke my heart to lose you, but you didn’t go alone.

For part of me went with you, the day God called you home.