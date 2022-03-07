Obituary – Maggie D. Smith

Maggie D. Smith, daughter of James Virgil and Edna (Beasley) Brannam, was born July 26, 1940, at Bean Creek, Mo. On March 3, 2022, at the age of 81, Jesus called her home.

She was united in marriage to Earl Lee Smith on January 2, 1959, and to this union three children were born: Brenda (Smith) Barton, James Smith and Earl Ray Smith. They celebrated 61 years of life together; sharing love of gardening, canning, church and family.

Being a woodcutter’s daughter, she spent most days outside and could identify most trees and wild plants. Her love of the outdoors overflowed into her gardens, her flower beds and her rabbits!

Maggie attended school through the eighth grade at Brown Hill. She then worked at International Shoe Company in Houston. She also worked several years at Brown Shoe Company in both Cabool and Houston. After the Houston plant closed, she started her career as a food service worker at Houston House. It was at Houston House that she found her true calling, caring for the residents. She made many memories with residents and co-workers alike. Maggie moved into Houston House in November 2020, after a fall at home. She enjoyed the crafts, Bingo, and dominos, and made new memories with employees, residents, and developed a close friendship with roommate Kay.

Maggie became a Christ-follower at an early age, attending Brown Hill Baptist Church in its early days. After marrying Earl, they served at Brown Hill Baptist Church, Ozark Baptist Church, and most recently New Beginnings Baptist Church. She and Earl especially loved the church socials, many times bringing her famous “deviled eggs,” pickled okra, or garden goodies.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Earl (Smitty), and her parents, Virgil and Edna Brannam. Maggie is survived by her daughter, Brenda (Scott) Barton of Houston; sons, James Smith of Houston, and Earl Ray (Lisa) Smith of Houston; also surviving is her sister, Marie Stark of Houston; brother, Jim (Joan) Brannam of Success; sisters-in law, Edna Roberts of Solo, and Fern Burch of Grandview; and especially close family friends, Bill and Edna Beasley of Houston; and many nieces and nephews.

Maggie enjoyed family and church get-togethers and was always excited to hear stories and see pictures of the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Continuing her legacy are eight grandchildren, Jennifer (Barton) and Tim Martin of Bolivar, Sarah (Barton) and Trevor Sudheimer of Houston, Jamie Barton of Springfield, Bailey (Barton) and Adrian Vivero of Springfield, Lance Smith and Ebin Smith, and mother, Erin Smith of Houston, Raymond Smith of Seattle, Wash., and Mikayla (Smith) and Fred Robinson of Ft. Sill, Okla., and five great-grandchildren, Penny, Abby, and Hank Martin, Amelia Vivero and Jayden Robinson.

Although Maggie loved her family greatly, she has missed Earl so much since his passing. On Thursday, March 3, she went home to see “Her Man!”

Memorials may be made to Ozark Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com.

Visitation is Friday, March 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home. Services are Saturday, March 12, at 11 a.m. at Evans Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Jetton officiating. Burial is in Ozark Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers are James Smith, Earl Smith, Ebin Smith, Lance Smith, Kevin Stark and Mike Beasley.