Obituary – Marilyn M. Lee

Marilyn M. Lee, age 90, passed to her heavenly home Feb. 26, 2022, from complications of pneumonia. Marilyn was born September 26, 1931, to Malcolm (Mac) D. & Margaret B. McCurdy.

She is survived by five children, Kevin Glenn Poe of Roby; Melanie Susan Cross of Valencia, Calif.; Gerald Bryan Lee of Westminster, Colo.; Jonathan Unruh Lee of Walnut Creek, Calif.; and Sharon Rebecca Chatkupt Lee of Portland, Ore.; 11 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

Memorial service will be held at Raytown Christian Church on March 12, at 2 p.m. Mrs. Lee’s ashes will be spread at Paddlewheel farm in Texas County, Mo., following a graveside service on March 13 at 12:30 p.m.