Obituary – Mary E. Hobbs

Mary Ellen Hobbs, 91, was born November 7, 1930, in Ink, Mo., to Roscoe and Mazie (Price) Morton. She passed away March 1, 2022, at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Mo.

Mary was married to Russell Alvin Hobbs on November 20, 1953. To this union, nine children were born.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Russell; an infant daughter, Donna Kay; an infant son, James Ray; four brothers, Merell, Earl (Bud), Loyd (Ray), and Edwin; sister, Doris Jean Hurt; and her twin sister, Betty Lou Williams.

She is survived by one son and six daughters, Sherry Hughes, Dennis (Sandy) Hobbs, Cathy (Eddie) Evans, Cindy Hobbs, all from the Houston area, Shirley Klingeman of Pacific, Karen Short of Glendale, Ariz., and Karla (Brad) Ross of Anniston, Ala.; eighteen grandchildren; thirty-three great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Helen Merritt of Summersville, Beverly Hampton of Mountain View, and Linda Young of Eminence.

Mary had faith in her Lord and Savior, and we find comfort in the knowledge that she is now with him. Job 14:5 “Seeing his days are determined, the number of his months are with thee, thou hast appointed his bounds that he cannot pass.” Mary told her children many times that, even before she was born, her days were numbered, and God had already determined when she would pass. He granted her 91 years, three months and twenty-three days on this Earth. How truly blessed and grateful we are for the many years we had with her!

Russell and Mary raised their family on a large farm at Yukon, Mo., and provided their children with a wonderful, happy, life full of treasured memories. Their children were taught, at an early age, the value of strong work ethics, to be caring and kind, and to always do what was right. Those values will live on through future generations.

Mary had many interests. She was a skilled seamstress, and delighted in making her daughters matching dresses, then lining all seven children up for group photos. She hand-pieced quilts and presented at least one to each of her children and grandchildren; quilts to withstand the test of time and become family heirlooms. She made several wedding and bridesmaid dresses for various family members. She liked to do crafting and loved to work in her flower gardens. She was an avid reader and an excellent cook.

She loved her sons-in-law and daughter-in-law, and each were welcomed into the family with love and open arms. She loved her neighbors and found joy in cooking and delivering food to them, lingering for a neighborly visit along the way. Whenever she was near a Krispy Kreme, she would buy donuts by the dozens to take home and share with them. She loved her children’s long-time friends, and it made her day when she would happen upon one of them and get a chance to talk.

She was spunky, full of life, and quite the character. Until we meet again, Mom, you will be forever missed. You were ready but we were not. We love you more!

Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com.

Visitation is Wednesday March 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home. Services are Thursday, March 10, at 10 a.m. at Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Robert Medley officiating. Burial will follow at Big Creek Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers are Jamie Labbee, Steve Labbee, Eric Labbee. Lonnie Evans, John Evans, Jason Hobbs, Chris Hobbs and Josh Ross.