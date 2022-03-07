Obituary – Patricia K. Anderson

On Monday, February 28, 2022, Patricia Karen Anderson (née Fowler) of Licking, Mo., passed away suddenly at the age of 68.

Pat is survived by her son, Eric; her older brother, Tom (Joy); and her nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, Claude and Faybell Fowler (née Bruce); and brothers Dennis and Bill.

A spirited woman, Pat was also a movie buff and animal lover. She was always quick to laugh, and always kept up with all of the family news. She will be dearly missed.

There will be no formal service, but a gathering will be arranged by the family at a later date to honor Pat. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.