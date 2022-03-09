Fisherman’s Breakfast at Montauk Baptist Church

Submitted

Montauk Baptist Church hosted their annual Fisherman’s Breakfast on opening day of trout season, March 1. This event was established in 1998 as one of the church’s missions in the community, and has been held continuous except for interruptions by two snowstorms.

Attendance this year was 235 and marked an all time record for the breakfast. Many Licking and Salem area residents attended along with many others from across the state. Ten boxes of pancake mix were used.

Pastor Bill Jetton and Dent County Director of Missions Ed Wood joined volunteers Judy Jetton, Judy Wood, Gary Routh, Rawly Gorman, Jesse Sullins, Brenda Gorman, Shalina Gorman, Norma Gorman, Sharon Williams and Gary Gorman to make the event happen.