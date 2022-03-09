In this edition: March 10, 2022

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:

Rick Mansfield compares playing the guitar to life situations in “Pick it Apart,” saying “Pick ‘em one at a time, and fix ‘er.” Larry Dablemont shares a fishing trip to the Ozarks over 107 years ago in “The Little Niagara’s Trout.”

FBLA and FCCLA celebrated Career and Technical Education Month together in February.

Cindy Fronterhouse-Badgett encourages imagination and fun in learning, so a Wonderland Tea Party will be held this month at the Licking branch of the Texas County Library.

Texas County 911 discusses “Spring Cleaning,” and Texas County Memorial Hospital has free colon cancer screening this month and a CBCO Blood Drive. The Texas County Health Department has shared new influenza numbers. The Licking News continues to monitor COVID-19 statistics.

Tech Talk’s Scott Hamilton poses the question of the return of an old technology to solve a new problem in “Analog Computing and AI.” Senator Eslinger says the Senate reached a milestone in the “Last Day to File Bills.”

Keep current with reports and updates from the Licking Fire Department, the County Commission, Courthouse, Sheriff’s Department, MoDOT and MSHP.

The Licking News is a great way to keep in touch with the Licking community. Great weekly columns, job listings, area-wide menus, city, county and state updates, obituaries, local area coming events and classifieds are all included in the paper edition this week.

Online subscriptions of The Licking News are now available.

The Licking News print edition may be picked up at these fine locations: in Licking, Town & Country Supermarket, Corner Express, Rinne Fast & Friendly, Casey’s General Store, Dollar General, Rinne Pharmacy, Route 63 Liquor, Friend Lumber Company, Country Crafts & Flea Market, and at the counter or at the paper box in front of The Licking News office; in Houston, Corner Express and Casey’s General Store; in Salem at The Salem News Office; in Edgar Springs at Dollar General and Widener’s General Store; in Raymondville at JR’ville Store; and in Success at Pittman’s Store.

The Licking News is delivered free of charge to local third grade classes to inspire reading; many thanks to Town & Country Bank for their generous sponsorship of this program for the Licking and Phelps County R-III third grade classes, and many thanks to Progressive Ozark Bank for their generous sponsorship of this program for the Raymondville and Success third grade classes.