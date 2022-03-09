Sex offender arrest

By Scott Lindsey, Texas Co. Sheriff

On the evening of March 3, Texas County deputies received a report of an unregistered prior sex offender residing at a residence in the Bucyrus area. Deputies located Joseph Wilkinson working at a business in Houston. Wilkinson was taken into custody and transported to the sheriff’s office. During an interview, Wilkinson admitted that he was required to register in Colorado and had not done so since moving to Missouri in January. A records check indicated that Wilkinson had absconded from the Colorado sex offender registry.

Joseph D. Wilkinson, age 44, of Bucyrus, was incarcerated in the Texas County Jail. Texas County Prosecuting Attorney Parke Stevens charged Wilkinson with failing to register as a sex offender prior offender. Wilkinson was held in the Texas County Jail pending $750,000 bond.

The above charges are mere accusations and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of the charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.