Obituary – Benjamin “Ben” Croft

Benjamin “Ben” Lee Croft, age 54, was born November 4, 1967, in Houston, Mo. Ben went to be with the Lord on March 12, 2022, in Waynesville, Mo.

Ben is survived by his wife, Amy Renee (Jenkins); two daughters, Monica Brock (Tyler) and Mickey Maria Croft (Patric McCown); one son, Benjamin William Croft; mother, Wanola Vearl Croft; sisters, Linda Jean Miller (Don) of Carbondale, Ill., Karen Sue Rasgaitis (Ted) of Waynesville, Deloris Renee Minkus (Andy) of Lebanon; and nine grandchildren.

A funeral service for Ben will be held Thursday, March 17, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Roby Baptist Church. A visitation will begin one hour prior to service time at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Long Hollow Cemetery. Memorial contributions to assist with funeral expenses may be made out to Fox Funeral Home and dropped off at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home, 128 S. Main St., Licking, MO.