By Meri Wrest

The Handmaidens of the Lord met at Destiny Worship Center on March 5, at 9 a.m. for their monthly meeting, designated on the first Saturday of each month. The theme this month was “A Black Tie Event,” based on preparing ourselves to become His bride.

The exquisite table settings consisted of elegant black, silver and white, matched by the striking outfits worn by each of the lovely ladies.

The sumptuous menu was a spinach and cheese stuffed chicken breast, pecan butternut squash, a delicious salad, a tangy panzenella side salad, along with a refreshing fruit juice drink, coffee, tea and a delectable Italian cream cake for dessert.

All enjoyed a splendid time of food, fellowship and the message!

The message brought forth by four dynamic women ministers was about pressing on into the deeper parts of holy worship that presses past the outer court, to the holy place, to touch the very heart of God; to meet the Lion of the Tribe of Judah in His secret place. We also spoke of the times we are in, and to stay close to the Lord and look up for our soon coming King!

If you are interested in attending each month, please call Meri at 573-674-3351 or Debbie at 702-354-0799.

Photos by Christy Porter