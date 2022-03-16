Abounding Hope Fish Fry

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Abounding Hope Church hosted a Fish Fry and Jon boat raffle Friday evening with approximately 135 people enjoying the food, friendship and fun.

Frank, Richard and Ormsby Wade, with the assistance of Steve Buckner, fried 60 pounds of fish and 60 pounds of potatoes. In the fellowship hall, Marleen Taylor, Kathy Wallace, Pat Buckner, Trulia McGuire, Nedra Ritz, Leasa Cooper, Lorretta Henry, Lonnie and Connie Buckner, Mary McGuire, Matt McGuire, Ann Conway and Meritta Voyles were kept busy preparing and serving the food and drinks. Pastor Phillip McGuire assisted as needed and visited with the attendees.

Steve Earp was the winner of the Jon boat.

“It was such a great opportunity to see and visit with people that we haven’t seen a lot of since the pandemic hit,” shared Taylor.

Abounding Hope held the event to raise monies for their building fund and they exceeded their goal.

Photos by Christy Porter