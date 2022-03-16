In this edition: March 17, 2022

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:

Rick Mansfield affirms that tons of trash was removed during the Maggard’s Memorial Cleanup. Larry Dablemont tells a fish story in “A Lunker Bass and a Small Rock.”

The Licking FBLA is taking spring Elementary pictures, and Missouri S & T announces their Fall honor roll.

The Texas County Museum of Art & History has history to share and welcomes anyone who is willing to share local history and photos.

Learn about “A common eye disease you can take steps to prevent” in this week’s For Your Health. Texas County Memorial Hospital Hospice of Care is beginning a Grief Recovery Program. The Texas County Health Department reports new influenza numbers, and The Licking News continues to monitor COVID-19 statistics.

The University of Missouri Texas County Extension office held a well-attended “Chicken keeping for beginners” class. Larry Dablemont gives the details and his plans in making a Big Piney/Old Time Ozarks museum a reality. Through the Rear-View Mirror has Irish history in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

Tech Talk’s Scott Hamilton celebrates its birthday as the “Raspberry Pi Turns Ten.” Senator Eslinger says the Senate is “Working Toward Perfection” on bills that will make a real difference in the lives of Missourians.

Keep current with reports and updates from the Licking Board of Aldermen, the Licking Police Department, the County Commission, Courthouse, Sheriff’s Department and MSHP.

The Licking News is a great way to keep in touch with the Licking community. Great weekly columns, job listings, area-wide menus, city, county and state updates, obituaries, local area coming events and classifieds are all included in the paper edition this week.

Online subscriptions of The Licking News are now available.

The Licking News print edition may be picked up at these fine locations: in Licking, Town & Country Supermarket, Corner Express, Rinne Fast & Friendly, Casey’s General Store, Dollar General, Rinne Pharmacy, Route 63 Liquor, Friend Lumber Company, Country Crafts & Flea Market, and at the counter or at the paper box in front of The Licking News office; in Houston, Corner Express and Casey’s General Store; in Salem at The Salem News Office; in Edgar Springs at Dollar General and Widener’s General Store; in Raymondville at JR’ville Store; and in Success at Pittman’s Store.

The Licking News is delivered free of charge to local third grade classes to inspire reading; many thanks to Town & Country Bank for their generous sponsorship of this program for the Licking and Phelps County R-III third grade classes, and many thanks to Progressive Ozark Bank for their generous sponsorship of this program for the Raymondville and Success third grade classes.