Licking JH/HS 2022 Archery

By Coach Jennifer Smith

The Licking Junior High and High School students have had several highlights during their 2022 archery tournament season. The archery students consist of juniors Winter Dayton and Mainard Henson; sophomore Dawson Havens; freshman John Gyory; and seventh graders Adam Hagler, Blake Ammons, Hannah Beasley, Madison Wallace, Chloe Wallace and Ava Walker.

The team started their tournaments with Lebanon Bullseye, followed by Dent-Phelps (Salem) Bullseye, St. Joseph Westphalia Bullseye, Norwood Bullseye and 3D, Mtn. Grove Bullseye, St. Francis-Xavier Taos 3D, and ended with Mtn. Grove 3D. They are moving on to the National Archery Schools Program (NASP) Missouri State shoot in Branson on Wednesday March 16 (Bullseye), and Thursday March 17 (3D).

Highlights have included Winter Dayton taking first place in the Dent-Phelps High School girls division, and Dawson Havens, John Gyory and Mainard Henson taking first through third, respectively, in the Dent-Phelps High School boys division.

The Norwood 3D shoot was the first tournament since starting five years ago that the team had a chance to participate in 3D competition. Our highlight at Norwood was John Gyory getting a perfect score of 50 on the turkey, which is one of six 3D animals the archers have to shoot.

To end the season, Winter Dayton took first in the high school girls at Mtn. Grove 3D, John Gyory was 2nd in freshmen and 4th overall in the high school boys division, Dawson Havens was 2nd in the sophomore boys division, Mainard Henson was 2nd in the junior boys division, Chloe Wallace was 2nd in seventh grade girls and 4th overall in junior high girls, Madison Wallace was 6th in seventh grade girls, Blake Ammons was 10th in the seventh grade boys division followed by Adam Hagler in 11th place. Ava Walker and Hannah Beasley have consistently been in the top 10 percent of seventh grade girls at each tournament.

The group is extremely thankful to the Piney River Covey-Quail Forever group for purchasing four of the six 3D targets needed to practice and compete in this division.