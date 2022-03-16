By Shari Harris, Publisher

Magnolia Way is described as a “modern but spicy type of flea market” on its Facebook page. The shop, located at Cedar Street Marketplace in the former Plant 7 Rawlings building on Cedar Street, is clean and inviting to shoppers, and proprietor Tracy Lohrer is dedicated to making sales for herself and her 10 vendors.

Lohrer lists items on social media for vendors, focusing on one item for each booth. She also shows any booth sales on Facebook and on the large TV at the front counter, so shoppers are always aware of any bargains to be found.

Some of the items one might find at Magnolia Way include metal artwork by Fly Creek Digital Arts and chalk pastel artwork by another artist. Handcrafted homemade items, leather, resin, screen printing, and t-shirts are offered by 17 Mile Design. Ridge World Forge, a digital printing company, offers 3D printing, CNC printing and laser engraving. Boutique items, clothing, purses and home decor are at the Crawford Consignment booth. Terra’s Creations and Finds has craft and antique items. Lazy T’s Resale offers new and used items at wholesale prices. Other booths offer clean used and new items.

Tracy and husband Josh Lohrer live in Bucyrus with their three children, 15- and 10-year-old sons and a 14-year-old daughter. Tracy also home schools her children, so is kept busy.

Lohrer shared the plans for Occasional Traders, which will be upcoming and located in an area of the building just south of her office. It will offer one- or two-day booth rentals for Friday and/or Saturday vendors to sell their items. The anticipated opening is concurrent with the Citywide Yard Sales in the spring.

You can check out Magnolia Way at Cedar Street Marketplace on Facebook, or just stop by 115 Cedar Street in Licking to see what they offer. Their hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Photos by Shari Harris