Obituary – Everett “JR” Vaughan, Jr.

Everett Elton “JR” Vaughan, Jr., age 63, was born March 16, 1959, to Everett and May (Williams) Vaughan in Houston, Mo. He passed away March 20, 2022, at the University of Columbia Hospital from an unexpected, sudden illness. His struggles are over, and he has finally found peace.

JR is survived by three sons, Wes, Josh and Kevin; two grandchildren; six sisters; and other beloved family members.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Everett and May, and an infant sister.

JR loved to read and watch old westerns. The family farm was his favorite place in the world. He loved to tell stories and jokes and sometimes the same ones repeatedly.

JR had a “big” heart and was loved by his family and friends. He will be greatly missed.

The family respectfully requests donations be made to Palace Cemetery or Roby Baptist Church, in lieu of flowers.

The family will be holding a Private Memorial Service. Cremation is under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.