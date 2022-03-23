By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

The Knights of Columbus Council 12650 held their annual Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner at St. John the Baptist Church on St. Patrick’s Day.

A “taste of Ireland” was enjoyed by 202 people; the meal also included potatoes, carrots, and a choice of bread, dessert and drinks. They began serving at lunch and continued through the dinner hour, running out of food at 5:30 p.m., prior to the event’s scheduled end time.

Tina McCarthy was the winner of a lottery ticket bouquet in the “Find the Gold” lottery ticket drawing, benefitting the Wildcat Travel Club’s EF 2022 tour. Tina Heusler was the winner of a 50-50 Raffle drawing.

Diner Luigi Trippi was surprised with a lighted birthday cupcake recognizing his special day.

Thanks to the many members who coordinate, prepare, serve, and cleanup after this eagerly anticipated event each year.

All funds raised support the many charitable organizations to which the Knights of Columbus contribute.