Corner Pocket starts the celebrations

Photo by Shari Harris
Corner Pocket pool hall was the first business to celebrate the ribbon cutting for their business on Saturday, March 19. Owner Lisa Sisler, center, cut the ribbon as Brian Dunigan, an employee who manages the pool tournaments, and members of the Chamber of Commerce helped her celebrate. From left, Joan Brannam, Kyle Smith, Suzie Blackburn, Dunigan, Sisler, and Brian Friend. The Corner Pocket had a raffle and other events planned throughout the day. The business is located on Main Street across from the VFW hall.