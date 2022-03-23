Farmgirl Floral Boutique finishes trio of ribbon cuttings

Photo by Shari Harris
Farmgirl Floral Boutique’s owner, Katie Kinder, finished the trio of ribbon cuttings Saturday morning, with her family and friends, and members of the Licking Chamber of Commerce on hand to commemorate the event. From left, in front are Joan Brannam, Brian Friend, Kyle Smith, Katie Kinder, husband Kyle Kinder, son McCoy Kinder, and Suzie Blackburn; in back are Kailie Kinder, Pearcy McNew, mother Stephanie Stoops and grandmother Rena Roberts. A scavenger hunt was among the events planned to help celebrate the event. Farmgirl Floral Boutique is located in the southeast corner of the shopping center across Highway 32 from Dollar General Store.