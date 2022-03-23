LHS Archery State Tournament

By Coach Jennifer Smith

The Missouri National Archery in Schools Program (MoNASP) state tournament was held in Branson on Wednesday, March 16, thru Saturday, March 19, at the Branson Convention Center.

There were over 4,000 archers in the Bullseye target competition and 1,200 shooting 3D targets.

Licking Middle and High School archers who qualified were Winter Dayton, Mainard Henson, Dawson Havens, John Gyroy, Ava Walker, Hannah Beasley, Chloe Wallace, Madson Wallace, Adam Hagler and Blake Ammons. The team shot Bullseye on Wednesday evening and 3D Thursday morning before heading back to the “Lick.”

All ten archers have excelled and increased their scores and averages with each tournament they attended this year. The state tournament capped off a wonderful season and we are all looking forward to the 2023 MoNASP season.