New name for long-standing Licking insurance agency

Photo by Shari Harris
Kyle Smith doubled as Chamber President and insurance agent at the ribbon cutting for S&R Insurance Saturday. The business, formerly Hatch Insurance, will continue to have agent Melissa Lewis, with 35 years experience, serving customers. Smith, a 31-year agent, and Brad Johnson, with 5 years experience, will also be helping at the business, owned by Steve Rees, who also has 31 years in the field. From left are Joan Brannam, Lewis, Smith, Suzie Blackburn and Brian Friend. S&R Insurance is located between City Hall and the Post Office in downtown Licking.