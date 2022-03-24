A Town Hall meeting will be held beginning at 6 p.m. at the Fox Firehouse Community Room on Friday, March 25.

LPD Chief Pat Burton and LPD officers will be available to answer any questions and address comments in regards to the Proposition P question on the April 5 ballot.

The question reads:

Shall the City of Licking, Missouri impose a city sales tax of one-half of one percent (1/2 of 1%) to provide revenues for the operation of the Police Department?

Yes( )

No ( )

The approval of this proposition will authorize the imposition of a sales tax of one-half of one percent (1/2 of 1%), to be collected in addition to the other sales taxes provided for by law on all retail sales made in the City of Licking, Missouri that are subject to taxation under the provision of sections 144.010 to 144.525, inclusive, of the Revised Statues of Missouri, as amended.

Chief Burton has addressed some of the often-asked questions on the City of Licking Police Department Facebook page. He is also available to answer questions by contacting him at Licking City Hall. Burton stated he looks forward to seeing everyone at the Town Hall meeting.