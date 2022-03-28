Obituary – Carol Webster

Carol (Hayes) Webster was born June 26, 1952, in Salem, Mo., to Charles and Martha (Vandivort) Hayes and departed this life March 24, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at her home in Salem, at the age of sixty-nine years.

Carol grew up in Salem and graduated from Salem High School. She was a hard worker and worked as a Kindergarten Aide with William Lynch Elementary School before starting her secretary career at First National Bank. Carol retired from South Central Correctional Center after many dedicated years.

Carol was a strong, loving mother who devoted her life to her two daughters, Lynette and Leah. She loved her family and valued spending time with them. Carol was a doting grandmother and proud great-grandmother of her grandchildren. She cherished the time spent with them and treasured the memories they made together.

Carol enjoyed online shopping and side-by-side rides. She loved taking girls trips with the “JUGS,” they frequently visited Table Rock Lake and attended several concerts. Carol was a lady of faith and member of the American Legion Post 99 Ladies Auxiliary.

Carol leaves behind to cherish her memory, loving daughters, Lynette Happel and Leah Happel, both of Salem; grandchildren, Brittany Perkins, Andy Stallcop, Brady Strader, Allie Fleener, Jakob Happel and Kara Happel, all of Salem; great-grandchildren, Jayce, Brooklyn, Preston, Madyson, Kadyn, Zoey and Jaxxon; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and dear friends.

Preceding her in death, parents, Charles and Martha (Vandivort) Hayes and sister, Kay Welchhans.

Carol was full of life with a fun, sweet, kind and caring personality. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and great legacy.