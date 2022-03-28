Obituary – Edward “Leo” Lunn

Edward “Leo” Lunn, of Salem, Mo., was born on July 21, 1937, in Rhyse, Mo., to Edward B. and Alta (Floyd) Lunn. He passed from this life on March 18, 2022, in Rolla, Mo., at the age of 84 years.

Leo was united in marriage to Sue Stricklin on September 19, 1958. He attended Grace Community Church; and he enjoyed fishing and camping in his free time.

Leo joined the National Guard in 1955. He retired in 1984, after multiple re-enlistments. Leo worked for Amax Lead until the time in which he bought his wife’s family business, Stricklin Radiator in 1983. Until retiring in 2014, he worked many years with his father-in-law. Leo spent time after this working for James & Gahr Mortuary doing whatever was needed. Leo will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Leo is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Alta (Floyd) Lunn; daughter, Ann Hayes; brother, Leon Lunn; sister, Emma Dean Russell; and son-in-law, Anthony Knight. Those left to treasure Leo’s memory are his wife, of the home in Salem, Sue Lunn; daughter, Linda Knight, of Salem; son, Jamie Lunn and wife Emily, of Salem; son-in-law, Tom Hayes, of Salem; special cousin, Lloyd Lunn; sisters, Marie Thomas, of Salem and Bonnie Berry, of Salem; and sister-in-law, Carlene Lunn; 9 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services for Leo Lunn were held Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the James & Gahr Mortuary in Salem, Mo., with Terry Davis and Gary Bartle officiating. Interment followed at the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Salem, with Military Honors. Visitation was from 12 noon until service time.