Homicide investigation near Eunice

By Sheriff Scott Lindsey, Texas County Sheriff’s Dept.

On the evening of March 28, 2022, Texas County deputies were dispatched to a residence on Pine Flat Drive in the Eunice area in reference to a suspicious death. Upon arriving at the residence, deputies located a deceased female with apparent gun shot wounds.

The female was identified as Nikki L. Goodchild, age 31. Next of kin was notified.

While there is no specific threat to the community at this time, people residing in the area may consider general security precautions such as locking doors and vehicles, and not answering the door for unknown persons. This is an active investigation; no suspects are in custody at this time. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.