A Big Chill at Big Rock Candy Mountain

Nearly two years of remodeling and upgrades culminated in the season opening of Big Rock Candy Mountain near Jadwin earlier this month. Featuring rental cabins, RV and primitive camping spots, an inground saltwater pool, a general store, and the Big Chill Bar & Grill, Big Rock Candy Mountain is well on its way to becoming the vacation destination owners Roger and Lela Franklin have planned for it to be.

This is the first full season for the business since the Franklins purchased it in 2000. They moved from Nebraska in the middle of a pandemic and began renovations. Son and daughter-in-law, Landon and Jayme Franklin, and their three children, ages 1 to 6, have since joined them in the family endeavor.

Overlooking Big Creek Valley, Big Rock Candy Mountain is about a mile and a half drive on Hwy. B from Cedar Grove on the Current River. They plan to coordinate with other local businesses to present visitors with a full agenda of outdoor fun, including float trips, trail systems for hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding, and side by sides, and fly fishing. Only a few miles from Montauk State Park, the opportunities present at the trout park are also within easy reach.

The Franklins plan to have movie nights on Friday nights. They invite you to “come early, eat dinner, and bring your lawn chairs” to enjoy the movie.

Live music is scheduled all summer on Saturday nights, and an outdoor stage provides the venue for these events.

An event center is in the works, and they hope for it to be ready by fall, but definitely for next season to host weddings, reunions and other events.

The Big Chill Bar & Grill is open Thursdays 4 to 9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Their dinner menu features pasta, chicken strips and a fish entree, in addition to the burgers, salads and appetizers also found on their lunch menu. Appetizer favorites include buffalo chicken wings, spicy Thai wings, potstickers, Big Rock Steak Nachos, onion rings, and homemade guacamole, salsa and chips.

Musical events already lined up for the season include the Hector Anchondo Band’s Hillbilly Blues Jam on June 10, 11 and 12; Pluckin in the Pines on July 15 and 16; and Kris Lager’s Ozark Revival on August 12-14. A smaller stage in the Big Chill Bar & Grill offers live music for diners on Saturday nights.

Whether you go for dinner or plan to stay at one of their 8 cabins, 6 RV spots, or 20+ primitive camping spots, Big Rock Candy Mountain plans to make you feel welcome. Their goal is to provide a fun vacation for the entire family. You can see all they have to offer at www.bigrockcandymt.com, or stop by 36225 Big Rock Candy Mountain, Jadwin. Or you can call 855-622-6746 for more information.

Photos by Shari Harris & Christy Porter