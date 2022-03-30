MU Extension annual meeting

By Shari Harris, Publisher

The annual meeting of the University of Missouri Texas County Extension was held Thursday evening, March 24, at the Texas County Extension Office in Houston.

Attendees were treated to a meal before the presentation of the 2021 Annual Report by County Engagement Specialist Brandi Richardson. The report highlighted the Extension’s work in Texas County throughout the year.

Extension programming included: 4-H, including shooting sports; the Texas County Fair; the SNAP-Ed program; the Walk with Ease program; nutrition and health locally invited programs; workshops for childcare and creating family style meals; the Texas County Distance Learning Project; a fruit tree pruning workshop; the MU+NRCS Grasslands Project; town hall Zoom meetings regarding forages, livestock and horticulture; grazing schools; online pesticide Private Applicator Training; the Show-Me Select Replacement Heifer Program; the Ozark Ag Winter Series (online program); the Texas County Fall Beef Meeting; the Business Development Program and the Missouri Century Farm program.

“Numbers were still a little low last year,” said Richardson. “But the quality of programming was more significant.”

Richardson and Livestock Specialist Eric Meusch agreed that an increase in local programming helped target local people in 2021, compared to online programming the previous year.

Meusch commented that classes are fuller thus far in 2022, and seem to be rebounding from the pandemic’s effects on attendance.

To learn more about the programs offered by the Extension, visit their office at 114 West Main, Houston, call (417) 967-4545, or see their webpage at https://extension.missouri.edu/counties/texas.