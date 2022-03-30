Post-Season awards for LHS athletes

Several Licking athletes have been honored recently for their efforts on the court, and in the classroom.

Academic All-State honors were announced this semester for Volleyball, with Maci Sparks, Hannah Medlock, Kiley Ingram, Kylie Taylor, Abbie Sullins, Winter Murray and Linzie Wallace meeting the requirements for maintaining a 3.6 cumulative GPA for their career and playing in 75 percent of varsity matches.

The recently released MBCA final basketball poll ranked the Licking Lady Wildcats as number 5 in Class 3, behind El Dorado Springs, Strafford, South Shelby and Skyline. Junior Lady ‘Cat Abbie Sullins was chosen for the All-State team as well.

Named to the Central Missouri Media All-District Basketball Team were Keyton Cook, Class 3 First Team, Hannah Medlock and Abbie Sullins, Class 3 First Team, and Kylie Taylor, Class 3 Second Team. Taylor, Sullins and Cook were also named KJEL All-Stars.

Wildcats/Lady ‘Cats receiving Frisco League All-Conference Honors were: Keyton Cook, Abbie Sullins, Kylie Taylor and Hannah Medlock, First Team; Austin James and Chris Bartling, Honorable Mention; and Steve Rissler, Coach of the Year.

Cheerleader Cadrian Hutsell was one of only ten cheerleaders from across the state to be awarded a scholarship at this year’s Missouri Cheerleading Coaches Association Banquet.